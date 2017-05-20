Fla. man finds 8-foot python in garage

Joseph Lescinski found this python in his front yard. (Photo: WKMG)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Joseph Liscinsky says he's seen gators, Nile monitors, geckos and other wildlife, but no pythons.

Now he can cross that off his list.

Liscinsky found an 8-foot python in his garage on Friday, according to our news partners at WKMG in Orlando.

He called a neighbor, who brought over a broom and pillowcase and helped him round it up. Wildlife officials picked it up later.

He found the snake near his dog, and he was grateful his dog is OK.

"That thing would've wrapped this dog up, broke its bones and ate him," Liscinsky said.

