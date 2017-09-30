Fla. man opens fire after mistaking blown transformer for gunshot, police say

Electrical lines. (Photo: Andreas Rentz, 2010 Getty Images)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A Volusia County man is facing charges after firing a gun outside his home because he mistakenly thought someone was shooting at him, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported Thursday on Phyllis Avenue in New Smyrna Beach.

Police say transformers blew outside Christopher Graham's home, startling him out of bed.

Graham went outside and fired one shot, police said. He was arrested on a charge of discharging a firearm in public.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.