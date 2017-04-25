Fla. principal transferred after racially insensitive email

Courtesy of Tampa Bay Times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The white principal of a predominantly black elementary school who sent an email saying white students should be in the same class is no longer at the Florida school.



Christine Hoffman requested a transfer off the Campbell Park Elementary School campus in St. Petersburg on Monday while district officials conduct a review of her tenure.



The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hoffman was roundly criticized after she sent an email about classroom rosters saying "white students should be in the same class."



The email offered no context or explanation of what she meant.



Hoffman later sent emails and letters to both her staff and parents apologizing.



Hoffman will report to district headquarters while an assistant principal takes over her duties at the school.

