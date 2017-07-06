Fla. woman left child in hot car, police say

Colleen Walker (Photo: WKRG)

SOUTH DAYTONA, Florida (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was left inside a car that topped 100 degrees for nearly half an hour while his mother shopped in a Dollar General store last week, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

Police were called to a Dollar General on Ridgewood Avenue, and they said they found the child alone in the front seat of a blue Hyundai, sweating profusely. The front driver side window was down and a back window was cracked, but the other two windows were up and the vehicle was locked, police said.

Colleen Walker, 30, walked outside of the store to the parking lot and told police that she was only inside for 12 minutes and she left the 5-year-old boy alone because he wanted to talk on the phone, the report said. She had her 3-year-old daughter in the store with her, according to police.

Police said surveillance video showed that Walker was in the store for 28 minutes, browsing the aisles.

Walker was arrested on a child neglect charge.

News 6 waited for her outside the Volusia County Jail Friday after she bonded out.

“People need to mind their own (expletive) business. That’s my side of the story,” she said.

