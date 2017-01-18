Saltwater Brewery (Photo: Solent New / REX / Shutterstock)

DELRAY BEACH -- The plastic rings that conveniently hold your beer together have awful consequences for the ocean's environment and marine life, but one Florida brewery is stepping forward in making a change.

Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach has created six-pack rings that help protect marine life-- rather than killing it.

The company says they use wheat and barley remnants from the brewing process and is 100 percent biodegradable and edible for marine life.

The brewery posted a promotional video to their Facebook page showing how they are created and the benefits it has for the environment.

Every year tons of garbage is picked out of the ocean and marine life is killed from the ingestion of trash. According to the National Academy of Sciences, 90 percent of seabirds have ingested plastic and they predict that will rise to 99 percent by 2050.

