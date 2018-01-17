Florida driver died because of faulty air bag, report says

Earl Stewart believes recalls should be made obvious to shoppers. (CBS News)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman died because a faulty airbag ruptured and fired shrapnel into her head during a crash she should have survived.

The report Wednesday says Nichol Barker of Holiday, Florida, was struck by metal pieces that burst through the Takata airbag. The 34-year-old mother suffered a gaping wound to her left temple, a fractured skull and bruising and bleeding on her brain.

The crash happened in July when another car turned in front of her and she hit it at about 30 miles per hour (48 kpm). The other driver and Barker's three passengers were not seriously injured.

Government officials say at least 20 other people worldwide have died because of faulty Takata airbags. They were recalled three years ago.



