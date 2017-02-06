Florida finally taking steps to resume death penalty

Gavel and a name plate with the engraving Death Penalty (Photo: Zerbor, Custom)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Legislature is taking its first - and maybe only - step to fix the law so that the state can resume death penalty cases once again.



A Senate panel on Monday voted for a measure that requires a unanimous jury verdict in cases where the death penalty is being sought by prosecutors.



The state Supreme Court last October struck down a law that said that the death penalty could be imposed by a 10-2 jury vote.



Death penalty cases have halted due to recent court rulings. But the legislation (SB 280) now moving doesn't address other questions, such as whether current death row inmates deserve a new sentencing hearing.



Katie Betta, a spokeswoman for Senate President Joe Negron, said he wants to keep the legislation narrow in order to get it passed quickly.

