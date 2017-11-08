WTSP
Florida man arrested for DUI on lawn mower

St. Lucie police said Kenneth Alleshouse�s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Sabrina Lolo, WKMG , WTSP 10:07 AM. EST November 08, 2017

A 56-year-old man was arrested last Friday after he was caught riding drunk on a lawn mower, Port St. Lucie police said.

An officer spotted Kenneth Alleshouse riding a Red Snapper lawn mower, carrying a case of beer and driving erratically on the access road in the 10400 block of U.S. 1 (Town Center). The officer stopped the man driving the lawnmower and could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him.

The officer conducted a DUI investigation and the man's blood alcohol was more than three times the legal limit.

The man was arrested for DUI and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

