Florida man arrested for DUI on lawn mower

A 56-year-old man was arrested last Friday after he was caught riding drunk on a lawn mower, Port St. Lucie police said.
An officer spotted Kenneth Alleshouse riding a Red Snapper lawn mower, carrying a case of beer and driving erratically on the access road in the 10400 block of U.S. 1 (Town Center). The officer stopped the man driving the lawnmower and could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him.
The officer conducted a DUI investigation and the man's blood alcohol was more than three times the legal limit.
The man was arrested for DUI and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.
