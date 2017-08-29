Florida man tries to conceal $1,000 cash in rectum, deputies say

Pattreon Stokes

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man arrested in Marion County over the weekend tried to conceal more than $1,000 in his rectum, authorities said.

Pattreon Stokes, 26, was driving a white Buick that was stopped for speeding early Saturday near East Highway 40 and Baseline Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. A 7-month-old child was in the passenger seat.

Nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine, some crack cocaine, heroin and a scale were found during a search of the vehicle, deputies said. They said they found a large wad of cash and some marijuana on Stokes' person.

Deputies said the cash was missing by the time they got to the jail. Then they noticed $20 bills "falling from Stokes' buttocks area," according to the Sheriff's Office.

"After a necessary but undesirable process for everyone involved, [detention deputies] located $1,090.00 in U.S. currency hidden in Stokes' rectum," the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

Stokes faces a list of charges, including smuggling contraband into a detention facility, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

