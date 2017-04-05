Florida may spend money to boost security at Jewish schools

(Photo: iStock)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida may help beef up security at Jewish day schools around the state.



House and Senate budget committees on Wednesday voted to set aside money for security in spending plans being drawn up by the Legislature.



The amounts that legislators set aside range between $254,000 and $500,000.



Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican, says the money would go to pay for security upgrades at day schools now serving around 10,000 children. Budget documents say part of the funding go to fences and installing bullet proof glass.



Since Jan. 9, there have been more than 150 bomb threats against Jewish community centers and day schools in 37 states and two Canadian provinces, according to a report issued late last month by the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish group that battles anti-Semitism.

© 2017 Associated Press