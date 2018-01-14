Florida missing child alert issued for Homestead teen, 14

Anais Rodriguez (Photo: Provided)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Authorities ask for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

A statewide missing child alert is issued for Anais Rodriguez of Homestead, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Rodriguez last was seen in the 1200 block of San Remo Circle.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 113 pounds. Rodriguez last was seen wearing a gray sweater, a black T-shirt with "Swag" written in bold white letters, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen here is asked to contact the FDLE or the homestead police department at 305-247-1534 or 911.

