Florida mom pleads not guilty in crash that killed 2 sons

YULEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida mother has pleaded not guilty in a suspected DUI crash that killed her two boys.



News outlets report Tonya Capallia-Eason waived her appearance in court Thursday, but her attorney entered the plea on her behalf. She's charged with two felony counts of causing death while driving under the influence.



The Florida Highway Patrol says Capallia-Eason had alcohol in her system when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a utility pole last October.



Police say the SUV she was driving overturned, killing 8-year-old Nehemiah Capallia-Bird and 9-year-old Nicholai Capallia.



Authorities say five other children, ages 7 to 15, also were injured and taken to the hospital.



Capallia-Eason could face four to 15 years in prison for each charge. Her next court date is set for Jan. 26.

