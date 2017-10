(Photo: Cocoa PD)

COCOA -- After getting a call about a gator in a high school parking lot, Officer Xzevies Baez came to the rescue to solve the problem himself.

The Cocoa Police Department posted a video of Office Baez catching a small gator.

The gator was relocated to a safer, bigger pond.

The police department also posted a friendly reminder of, "Do NOT try this at home."

