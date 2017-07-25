Florida ranks last on website's ranking of states

(Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT, This content is subject to copyright.)

What's the worst state in the United States? One website says it's us.

According to Thrillist, which posted what it claims is "The Definitive and Final Ranking of All 50 States," Florida is dead last.

That's right. No. 50.

Why?

When putting together a list such as this, there can be some temptation to defy popular expectations, and go against the grain. However, Florida’s awfulness resume is so staggeringly impressive that it couldn’t go any other way. You were born for this. Embrace it.

We're worse than Delaware (No. 49), Ohio (No,. 48) and Arizona (No. 47).

The best state? Michigan.

What do you think of the list?

© 2017 WTSP-TV