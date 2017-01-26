MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - South Florida rapper Stitches was arrested after police found a gun and drugs in his car when he was stopped for parking in a handicapped spot.
Phillip Katsabanis, whose stage name is Stitches, was stopped Wednesday after his Porsche was seen in a handicapped space without a permit outside a Whole Foods supermarket in Miami Beach.
A Miami Beach police officer found a 9 mm Glock handgun inside the vehicle after Katsabanis denied having any firearms. Police also found a jar of marijuana in the car.
Katsabanis willingly handed over a "rolled up slightly burnt" joint he had in his possession.
The rapper apologized for not disclosing the guns, believing police had asked him if he had a gun on him, not in his car. Katsabanis told police he carries a gun for protection.
Katsabanis was charged with having a concealed firearm along with two additional drug charges.
As Stitches, Katsabanis released his first album titled For Drug Dealers Only in 2015.
WKMG
