Florida sees upsurge in babies born addicted to drugs
The number of Florida babies born addicted to drugs totaled about 536 in 2007, according to data from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. In 2016, some 4,215 Florida babies were born addicted to drugs.
WTSP 10:42 AM. EDT October 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
$25K reward offered after three separate killings in…Oct 20, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
Florida sees upsurge in babies born addicted to drugsOct 22, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Pets abandoned in U.S. Virgin Islands after…Oct 21, 2017, 11:11 p.m.