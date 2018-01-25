Florida sheriff's office seeks suspect in intersection shootout

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has identified Jonathan James Harris as a person of interest in a shooting at the intersection of Fairfield Drive and W Street on Monday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police have arrested one man and are seeking another after a shooting Monday afternoon at a public intersection.

Video footage captured on a nearby driver's dashcam shows a silver Lexus pulling up to the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive at around noon Monday. A suspect, identified by police as Jonathan James Harris, 27, leans out the window and begins shooting at a vehicle also stopped at the same intersection.

The video then shows Harris fleeing the area as someone from the other vehicle jumps out and returns fire.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said in a press conference Tuesday that an estimated 10 to 12 rounds were fired during the exchange, some of which lodged into a vehicle that had two children inside.

Authorities have arrested Jeremy Olds, 30, and charged him with one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Police believe Olds is the suspect in the video who returned gunfire.

Simmons said at the press conference that ECSO does not believe the shooting is gang-related at this time, but it does appear to be drug-related.

He said an investigation has shown that one of the vehicle's' occupants owed the other car's occupants money.

Simmons said ECSO is appealing for the public's help in locating Harris, who is facing charges of aggravated assault and possibly attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the incident or Harris' whereabouts should contact ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

