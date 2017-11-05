Florida State fraternity suspended following pledge's death

Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on College Avenue near FSU campus. (Photo: Joe Rondone/Democrat)

Florida State University's Pi Kappa Phi fraternity is suspended following the Friday death of a pledge the morning after an off-campus house party.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Andrew Coffey of Pompano Beach.

Coffey was found unresponsive at about 10:25 a.m. at a home on Buena Vista Drive off High Road, Tallahassee police said. He was given medical treatment but died on the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends,” said Pi Kappa Phi Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Timmes in a statement provided to the Tallahassee Democrat. “We appreciate the partnership and support from the Division of Student Affairs during this difficult time.”

All chapter operations of FSU's Beta Eta Chapter are currently suspended, and the members of the chapter have been directed to cooperate fully with all investigative efforts, the national organization said.

Coffey's death came at the outset of Parents Weekend, a time when the university hosts thousands of families and showcases its campus.

University officials expressed condolences at the passing of Coffey and indicated FSU was working closely with TPD investigators.

“We are overwhelmed with sadness any time we learn of the death of one of our students, and the FSU family provides extensive outreach to their family and friends as they mourn the loss of a young life,” said FSU Vice President Amy Hecht in a statement. “We do not yet have details surrounding the passing today of student Andrew Coffey, but we will work closely with the Tallahassee Police Department as it investigates to determine the facts surrounding this case.”

Coffey is a 2015 Pompano Beach High School graduate. His Facebook page features photos of fraternity events including one from a happy hour Oct. 12. In an FSU directory, he is listed as a College of Engineering student studying civil engineering.

The fraternity's Facebook page, Twitter account, and web page were shut down Friday night, hours after FSU's Greek community met in an emergency meeting.

Neighbors who live around the single-story brick home about a mile from campus said a party was held there Thursday night. Investigators on Friday bagged alcohol bottles scattered around the porch as evidence.

At about noon, as police worked the scene and people milled about the bustling residential street, a hearse drove away, carrying the body.

No arrests have been made, TPD spokesman David Northway said Friday evening. He added that several people were being questioned in connection with the death. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at (850) 574-TIPS.

