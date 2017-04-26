Florida tourist who came to NYC to see neice on Broadway goes missing

(Photo: NYC Crimestoppers)

NEW YORK— Worry was mounting late Tuesday for a Florida man who vanished while visiting New York City to see his niece in a Broadway show.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, Jeff Kelly, 71, suffers from dementia and has not been seen since about Monday morning. He vanished from the New York Marriott Marquis, at 1535 Broadway in Times Square, where he and his wife are staying.

Kelly and his wife, Rhonda, are visiting from Bartow, Florida – about 50 miles east of Tampa. It was Kelly’s first trip to the Big Apple – the purpose of the trip was to see his niece Trista Dollison, who is currently appearing as Violet in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which they did on Sunday.

His wife said she never imagined the trip would take such a terrifying turn.

“We had a great time until I woke up and he was not there,” Rhonda Kelly said.

Relatives, including the Kellys’ four children, were frantically trying to locate Jeff Kelly Tuesday. Rhonda Kelly has been searching the area herself, but has difficulty walking.

#SilverAlert: Jeff Kelly, 71, 6'5" 200lbs last seen 1535 Broadway, Marriott Marquis Hotel in Manhattan. Call 911 if seen, #800577TIPS w/info pic.twitter.com/fRi6ov5nXq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 25, 2017

“He has early dementia,” Rhonda Kelly said. “And also, I think he was sick and with an infection — and that makes him more loopy. It makes the dementia go to another level.”

Kelly was last seen leaving the hotel here at 6 a.m. Monday, without a cell phone or credit card and without his jacket and shoes.

Rhonda Kelly said her husband has never wandered off before, but does take medication for symptoms of dementia.

She said throughout the weekend, they enjoyed people-watching and taking selfies around the city.

Rhonda Kelly said she was excited for her husband to experience New York — and thought it was a great way to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“I love my husband a whole lot,” she said. “We’ve been together more than 40 years and married for 30.”

Kelly is black, 6’5″ tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, jeans, a red shirt and no shoes.

Rhonda Kelly said the plan was for her and her husband to go back home to Florida on Monday, but she is not leaving New York without him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

CBS New York