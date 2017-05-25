Florida woman finds python while doing laundry

File photo taken in the Florida Everglades, a captured 13-foot-long Burmese python is displayed for snake hunters and the media before they headed out in airboats into the Florida Everglades for the Python Challenge. State wildlife officials say the python hunt was a success is raising public awareness about invasive species which also includes feral cats, black -and-white tegu lizards and Cuban tree frogs. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File) (Photo: J Pat Carter AP)

COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Another day, another python in Florida.



This time a woman found a python wrapped around her pet rat's blanket while she was doing laundry.



Juanita Tedesco called police after spotting the snake as she rinsed blankets Wednesday. She says she believes it was trying to get to her pet rat Princess.

News outlets say the snake is likely a pet that slithered away from home.



It was the third python sighting in Florida in a week. On Tuesday police say a man in Orlando found a python coiled on the floor of his kitchen pantry. Last Friday a man found an 8-foot (2 meters) python in his garage in Pembroke Pines, north of Miami.



Tedesco says it may be time to get rid of her pet rats.

© 2017 Associated Press