Floridians still have time to sign up for Affordable Care Act

Rudy Figueroa (R), an insurance agent from Sunshine Life and Health Advisors, speaks with Marvin Mojica as he shops for insurance under the Affordable Care Act at a store setup in the Mall of Americas on November 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Floridians who thought they missed this month’s deadline to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act still have time to sign up because of a Hurricane Irma extension.

The deadline to sign up under the special enrollment period for Floridians is Sunday.

Most states had a shortened enrollment period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, rather than until the end of January.

The Marketplace call center phone number is (800)318-2596 and lines are staffed 24 hours a day. For those using TTY services, the number is (855)889-4325.

