Floridians still have time to sign up for Affordable Care Act

A majority of Americans would prefer that President Trump make Obamacare work rather than watch it fail. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

10News Staff , WTSP 3:46 AM. EST December 28, 2017

Floridians who thought they missed this month’s deadline to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act still have time to sign up because of a Hurricane Irma extension.

The deadline to sign up under the special enrollment period for Floridians is Sunday.

Most states had a shortened enrollment period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, rather than until the end of January.

The Marketplace call center phone number is (800)318-2596 and lines are staffed 24 hours a day. For those using TTY services, the number is (855)889-4325.

