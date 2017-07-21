Former escort gets prison for trying to have husband killed

Dalia Dippolito was convicted of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

WEST PALM BEACH -- A Florida judge has sentenced a former escort to 16 years in prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband.



Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley said Friday that Dalia Dippolito acted in a "cold and calculated manner."



Dippolito was convicted last month of solicitation of first-degree murder. She was recorded on video and audio in 2009 as she plotted to kill Michael Dippolito. Prosecutors believe she wanted control of the couple's town house and his savings. The case gained national attention when it was featured on the TV shows "Cops" and "20/20."



A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence was thrown out on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury. This time, it took the jury 90 minutes to convict the 34-year-old Dippolito.



© 2017 Associated Press