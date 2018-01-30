Former Fla. police officer gets life for soliticing woman to abuse daughter

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A former Jacksonville police officer was sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking a toddler, the U.S. Attorney's Office said today.

Michael Eugene Williams, 61, of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to commercial sex trafficking of a child in June.

According to court documents, Williams asked a Texas woman to sexually abuse her 3-year-old daughter, to take photos of the abuse and to sell him the photos.

A tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children set off an investigation, during which the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found more than 450 photos and videos of child pornography on his cell phone. They also found more than 330 text messages between him and the Texas woman, mostly sexual, about the victim.

Williams sent 19 wire transfers for money to the woman, funded by his retirement income, the documents said.

The Texas woman pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The child was removed from the home.

© 2018 WTSP-TV