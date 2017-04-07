Former UF football player charged with attempted sexual battery

Police say 23-year-old Daniel McMillan invited the female victim to his apartment for legitimate professional reasons back on April 6. According to police, once the victim was inside the home McMillan locked the door and blocked her exit. WTLV

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A former University of Florida football player has been charged with attempted sexual battery, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police say 23-year-old Daniel McMillan invited the female victim to his apartment for legitimate professional reasons back on April 6. According to police, once the victim was inside the home McMillan locked the door and blocked her exit.

McMillan then lowered his shorts and exposed himself to the woman, police report.

The victim told McMillan she was uncomfortable and wanted to leave and police say that's when he said, "it's ok baby, it's ok." McMillan then advanced towards the victim and grabbed her buttocks with his hand. The woman tried to get away and McMillan grabbed her skirt.

Police say the victim kicked McMillan in the genitals and ran out of the apartment to get help.

WTLV