FWC looking for men who took shell off of sea turtle

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for the public's help regarding a sea turtle that was found washed up at Jacksonville Beach. (Warning: Graphic photos at the end of this story)

According to FWC, the turtle was found on the shoreline at 34th Avenue in South Jacksonville Beach June 8. A member of the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol made a report of the dead turtle and identified it as an immature green sea turtle.

After leaving the beach, patrol members then received a report that two men had removed the carapace (shell) of the turtle, leaving the body on the beach. According to Florida law, possession of sea turtle shells is a violation. The animals are protected both federally and by the state of Florida.

FWC is requesting that anyone with information about the removal the turtle’s carapace to call the Wildlife Alert at 888-404-3922 or text to Tips@MyFWC.com. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

