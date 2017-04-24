FWC: Rhesus monkey on loose in Apopka

Chad Weber, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said that the monkey could be an escaped pet. SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: SAJJAD HUSSAIN, This content is subject to copyright.)

APOPKA, Fla. -- Florida had another monkey caper in the news as people watch for a rhesus monkey that has been seen in Apopka, according to WKMG.

His agency is not looking for the animal, but it has issued an bulletin.

A woman posted pictures Sunday to social media after seeing the money on Michael Gladden Boulevard.

“I know we are used to seeing bears in our neighborhoods and I’ve even reported cows on the side of 441, but today we saw a monkey,” she wrote on Facebook.

FWC advises people to keep their distance from the monkey if they see it because it is a wild animal and they should not try to capture it.

Capturing a monkey can be difficult because they often roam the tops of trees.

There is a small monkey population in Central Florida, including a few who escaped from Silver Springs State Park in Ocala. Rhesus Macaque monkeys have been living in Central Florida since 1930, according to the FWC.

