Gainesville detective has the best response to a random drug request

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A Gainesville detective had the best response for a random number that texted them.

The person started the conversation with, "Hey do you have bud I might need some."

The detective responded about 15 to 20 minutes later with a picture of their badge and the perfect response to the question: "I think you have the wrong number. Drugs are no good for you."

After the person realized their obvious mistake, they responded with, "Oh my god" and "I'm so sorry."

Maybe the person will clarify who they're texting back and forth with before outright asking for drugs next time.

At least the Gainesville detective had a little fun with it and the police department posted the following along with a screenshot of the text conversation with the blurred number:

PSA: If you’re looking to score drugs....please double check the number before you text.

Also, drugs are bad, mmmkay?

© 2018 WTSP-TV