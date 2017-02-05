Girl, 5, killed in accidental shooting by brother, 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief Chris Butler said the eldest boy fired a single shot from the gun, which killed his younger sister and gave his brother a non-life-threatening wound.
Butler said the mother had left for an unspecified amount of time to go to a store. He did not release the names of the family involved.
Butler said the incident is under investigation to see if any charges will be filed for leaving a gun accessible to the children.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
