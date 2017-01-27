Gov. Scott announces $15.8 million for hurricane recovery

Florida governor Rick Scott (C) visits a damaged beach in St Augustine, Florida, on October 8, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew passed the area. (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD)

Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that he has approved $15.8 million for emergency beach and dune restoration projects in four Northeast Florida counties impacted by Hurricane Matthew in October.

The money will be split by St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties to restore critically eroded beaches and to repair dunes where there is “an imminent threat to beachfront structures, such as roadways, homes and businesses,” according to the governor’s office.

Scott said in a prepared statement that it’s important to complete these projects before sea turtle nesting season begins in May and the hurricane season starts in June.

“Hurricane Matthew was the most destructive storm our state has experienced in over a decade,” Scott said in the prepared remarks, “and while communities have worked hard to rebuild, many of our beautiful beaches remain significantly damaged. Since this storm first crossed our state, we have been fully committed to using every available resource to help our families and communities recover, and we will continue to do so.”

Scott’s announcement comes after the Naples Daily News four-day “Shrinking Shores” series, which showed that even though beaches generate billions annually for the state in tourism-related sales taxes, Florida’s lawmakers and governors typically return less than 1 percent to the shoreline every year. Some years they failed to deliver the $30 million annually promised in state law and they eventually changed the law to greatly reduce the beach obligation.

Scott made the announcement on the beach at Washington Oaks State Park in Flagler County.

Flagler County Administrator Craig Coffey said it will cost about $38 million to restore the dunes damaged by Hurricane Matthew in his county alone. In addition to help from FEMA, Flagler leaders also are seeking $10 million from the lawmakers in emergency funds during the upcoming legislative session.

While he didn’t know exactly how much of the $15.8 million will be coming to Flagler, he said it will allow his county to begin repairs in the coming weeks.

”We need money now. We need to start hauling sand now,” Coffey said. “That’s what this money is for.”

The governor’s office said the $15.8 million announced Friday is part of the state’s estimated $77 million hurricane recovery tab. The remaining $61.2 million will be in the proposed budget Scott is preparing to release later this month, according to his office.

In total, hurricanes Matthew and Hermine caused an estimated $217 million in damage statewide, affecting more than 500 miles of Florida’s coast, according to a draft recovery plan authored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The state would split much of that expense with local communities, and the federal government would help with the remainder.

