Governor Rick Scott offers state resources for displaced travelers

Florida Governor Rick Scott speaks to the media as first responders secure the area outside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott held a press conference at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Saturday following the aftermath of Friday's shooting. He informed the public of newly released details of the investigation, as well as where officials plan to go after the incident.

Scott also announced that he will make state resources readily available for displaced travelers that may have been affected by the attack.

Governor Scott made the following statement:

“During the attack yesterday, many travelers had to run to safety which resulted in lost identification and missing belongings. This morning, I directed the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to deploy Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units to the Ft. Lauderdale airport and seaport in order to assist with identification and credentialing needs. We want displaced travelers to be able to return home to their families or start their vacation as quickly as possible."

The governor also offered his condolences to the victims and their loved ones. The administration set up a phone line for travelers who may have lost luggage during the attack at 1-866-435-9355.

Resources for displaced travelers will include the following according to the Governor's press office:

• The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' Division of Motorist Services has deployed nine Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobiles to assist displaced Floridians and visitors with any identification or credentialing needs. The FLOWs will be serving customers in the areas of the Fort Lauderdale airport and the seaport.

• The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' Division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has also devoted troopers who will assist at the FLOW mobile sites to help ensure the safety of customers as they obtain credentials from the department.

• Family Assistance Center (provides services to those with loved ones affected by the event). Located at Renaissance Hotel, 1617 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale FL, (954) 626-1700.

• VISIT FLORIDA and Expedia have partnered to identify hotel availability in Fort Lauderdale. They will be monitoring availability all night and will continue to issue updates to ensure the accuracy of rooms and rate. Please visit www.expedia.com/florida to find available lodging.

• Airbnb has activated their urgent accommodations in Fort Lauderdale and all service fees will be waived for those affected by the attack. Please visit www.airbnb.com/disaster/ftlauderdale to find available lodging.

• Broward County Call Center currently offers a toll-free information hotline at (866) 435-9355.

Governor Scott also directed all United States flags and State of Florida flags at government buildings be flown at half-mast from Saturday to Sunday, January 8th, 2017.



