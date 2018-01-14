GovSat-1 satellite arrives on Space Coast ahead of launch on SpaceX Falcon 9

The GovSat-1 satellite, which was built by Orbital ATK.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A spacecraft that will be hurled to orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station later this month has arrived on the Space Coast, according to its Luxembourg-based operator.

GovSat-1, the first in a constellation of satellites designed with a focus on secure communications for government and military applications, is scheduled to launch on a previously flown Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than late January from Launch Complex 40. The satellite will be placed in a geostationary transfer orbit, according to SpaceX.

GovSat-1 was built by Orbital ATK, which was recently purchased by aerospace and defense giant Northrop Grumman. GovSat, meanwhile, is a public-private joint venture between Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES and the country's government.

