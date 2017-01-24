WTSP
Great white shark Katharine pops up 5 times off Melbourne

Florida Today , WTSP 1:43 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Katharine, a great white shark. surfaced five times Tuesday morning, all in the same general area east of Melbourne: 5:47 a.m., 6:39 a.m., 7:32 a.m., 8:17 a.m. and 8:50 a.m.

The shark paid a visit to familiar waters off Brevard County Monday.

She has been steadily approaching the area for several days, said OCEARCH, a great white shark research and advocacy team.

Katharine pinged three times Jan. 13 off the coast of Palm Beach County — the closest one being about 12 miles off the coast of Lake Worth.

Her next ping came about 6:45 a.m. Monday more than 43 miles off the coast of Melbourne, according to OCEARCH’s website. She had pinged about 10:30 p.m. the previous night about 12 miles west of her latest location.

