Group aims to give Florida felons right to vote

A generic photo of voters at the polls. (Photo: WTSP)

A Tampa Bay area group is trying to help felons earn back their right to vote.

Volunteers for “Floridians for a Fair Democracy” have collected signatures from Florida voters to make sure that the voting restoration amendment appears on the 2018 ballot.

They are looking to collect nearly 700,000 signatures.

Florida is one of three states with a lifetime ban on voting. Iowa and Kentucky are the two others.

Felons convicted of murder or sexual offenses would not be allowed to vote.

Related: Click here to read the petition by "Floridians for a Fair Democracy"

Alan Perry is an ex-felon, who feels he should have the right to vote.

On his spare time, he works to engage with the community and explain why he deserves to have his right back.

“I’ve served my debt to society and now I just {want to} be able to participate fully in being a productive citizen, Perry said.

BALLOT SUMMARY: This amendment restores the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation. The amendment would not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, who would continue to be permanently barred from voting unless the governor and Cabinet vote to restore their voting rights on a case by case basis.

What do you think about this?

Reporter Shannon Valladolid is working on this story for 10News this Evening.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV