Half-eaten shark washes up in New Smyrna Beach

10News Staff , WTSP 2:25 PM. EST February 20, 2017

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- Beachgoers were stunned on Saturday when they came across a half-eaten shark that had washed ashore.

Beach Safety spokeswoman Tammy Morris, as quoted by WKMG, said the shark, estimated at 5-foot long before the attack, was either a blacktip or a spinner.

Earlier this month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tweeted a photo of a great white nearby.

 

 

