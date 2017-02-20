Half-eaten shark washes up in New Smyrna Beach

Beachgoers were stunned on Saturday when they came across a half-eaten shark that had washed ashore.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- Beachgoers were stunned on Saturday when they came across a half-eaten shark that had washed ashore.

Beach Safety spokeswoman Tammy Morris, as quoted by WKMG, said the shark, estimated at 5-foot long before the attack, was either a blacktip or a spinner.

Earlier this month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tweeted a photo of a great white nearby.

White #shark cruises approx. 20 NM off Ormond Beach, #Florida on Feb. 1. Three remoras hitch a ride on its pectoral fins. pic.twitter.com/jKdOG1T3WW — MyFWC Life (@MyFWClife) February 20, 2017

