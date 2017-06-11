Hialeah road rage fight caught on video

Two drivers got into a road rage argument in Hialeah, and then one guy grabbed a baseball bat. CBS MIAMI

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Wild video of a road rage incident in Hialeah is going viral on Facebook.

Thousands of people have viewed the video in the hours since the incident on 49th Street and West 12th Lane Friday.

At the start of the video, the victim tries to get away but ends up crashing the car.

Hialeah police say the man in the black shirt and shorts was swinging a baseball bat at another driver.

The two began getting into it when the alleged victim didn’t let Hector Herrera into his lane.

They then struggled with the bat. Police intervened a short time later.

They say Herrera hit the victim in the shoulder during the fight.

Herrera is now charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

