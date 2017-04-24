High school student goes viral with 'Black Lives Matter' prom dress

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 17-year-old high school student has made national headlines with her choice of prom dress.
Milan Morris wore a custom-made gown with the faces of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and other well-known names of people who sparked interest for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
Florida-based designer Terrence Torrence made the dress, customized for the Pahokee High School prom.
Yes I'm black. Yes I'm 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that's bigger than me. #AllLivesMatter❤️ #BlackLivesMatter #MoveWithPurpose @oprah @steveharvey.tv @beyonce @chrisbrownofficial @badgalriri @tylerperry @kolyon @terrencetorrence @champagnepapi @liltunechi @bigsean @richforever @colinsmith23 @aliciakeys @kendricklamar @realcoleworld @kingjames
