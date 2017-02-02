HOA dispute gets stinky in Jupiter

Alexander Ankudinov allegedly put feces on the car of the HOA president during a dispute over boat storage. Palm Beach sheriff photo

JUPITER, Fla. -- A disgruntled resident has apparently found a stinky way to get back at his HOA president by putting feces on his car. Twice.

In October, according to CBS 12, Alexander Ankudinov was seen on video putting feces on the Dodge Charger that belongs to the Riverwalk Homeowner's' Association. The president told police he was being targeted by a resident who had disagreed with HOA rules. Police gave Ankudinov a warning.

Then on Jan. 19, police were called back to the neighborhood after woman reported she found feces on the HOA president's car. He was out of town so she cleaned up the mess to prevent damage. Again, video showed that the man who left the feces was Ankudinov.

The HOA president told police Ankudinov had been harassing him on a regular basis. The owner said he was driving a golf cart once and Ankudinov nearly crashed into him with a car. The owner also told police he feared Ankudinov would become more aggressive and harm other staff members.

last week Jupiter police arrested Ankudinov and charged him with stalking. He's free on bond.

According to Ron Perholtz, the owner of the car, the dispute began over a boat storage unit. The HOA rules state that to have a boat storage space you must own a unit in the complex.

Ankudinov, however, told CBS12 he sold his unit in 2013 but kept the power of attorney, not the title. He added that he is the owner of the unit, but it wasn't filed in Palm Beach County.

Then, the HOA took away the storage space and now Ankudinov is suing.

Ankudinov said the substance on the car was not feces -- it was cleaning solution. He said he put it on the windshield of the car.

