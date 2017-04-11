WTSP
Hookup interrupted in Florida Capitol bathroom

Jeff Burlew , Democrat senior writer , WTSP 2:04 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

Two men trying to join Tallahassee’s version of the Mile High Club at the Florida Capitol were given trespass warnings last week.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. April 3, when an officer with Capitol Police went into a men’s restroom on the 22nd Floor to wash his hands, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report.

The officer saw two pairs of shoes in the handicap stall that were nowhere near the toilet or sink. At about the same time, one of the men looked over the stall divider to see who’d come in. The officer heard what sounded like clothes being put back on and ordered the men out.

