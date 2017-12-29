Iguana falls on van, cracks Fla. man's windshielf

This iguana fell onto Dan Palma's minivan. (Photo: Dan Palma)

A photojournalist got a big surprise when an iguana fell on his minivan, cracking his windshielf.

Our partners at WPLG report the iguana happened while Dan Palma was driving home from work in Davie.

The reptile crashed into his windshield. After that, it stayed on his vehicle, scratching his roof,

Palma said he eventually used a broom to get the iguana to leave.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV