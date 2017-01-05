Florida inmate had died 11 days before his family was alerted

"They wouldn't tell me anything," said Dominique Rowe of St. Augustine, sister to Florida state prison inmate Rudolph Rowe. " They said, 'Ms. Rowe, if anything happened to your brother, we would have contacted you.'"

She made the panicked phone call on Dec. 31 when she heard through the grapevine that her brother might have died at Lake Correctional Institution near Orlando.

Her brother had already been dead for eight days when she made that call.

Rudolph Rowe, 31, died inside the Lake Correctional in Clermont on Dec. 23. His family, however, did not find out until 11 days later -- they say they were never officially notified.

After the Dec. 31 call, the Rowe family tried to search for him in the general population inmate search through the Florida Department of Corrections. When they found his records under the ''released'' category, they found his status to be ''deceased.''

Dominique said that she called the prison again on Monday, Jan. 2, but their offices were closed. When she called the next day she was given the bad news. Her brother had been dead for 11 days and they could not release to her any information on how he had died.

According to Dominique, an autopsy was done and the results would not be released for three months.

The Department of Corrections attributed the lack of communication to Rowe's emergency contact information being out of date.

Pursuant to Florida Administrative Code 33-602.112, the Department immediately notifies the person designated by the inmate to receive notice of his or her death. These emergency contacts are obtained during the inmate intake process and updated as requested by the inmate.

It would seem that there was no other way to get ahold of the Rowe family.

However, Dominique states that she has been in near-constant contact with a counselor who worked with her brother at Lake Correctional since Rowe was transferred to that prison nearly a year ago. Not only has Dominique called and spoken to this counselor on numerous occasions, the counselor has called her and her father before as well.

On Dec. 9, the Rowe family even met this counselor when they went to visit Rowe for the first time at this facility.

Rowe was involved in an altercation a couple of years ago, said Dominique, where he was beaten so badly he fell into a coma and had a stroke. This resulted in the right side of his body being partially paralyzed, landing Rowe in the medical facility at Lake Correctional Institution.

Dec. 9 was the first time that Dominique and her family were able to visit her brother at Lake Correctional. The counselor said he was getting better, he was eating, he had gained back the weight he had lost while he was in his coma.

Then just two weeks later, he died.

"I don't understand -- from Dec. 9 -- 14 days later -- what happened?" Dominique said.

It is not the responsibility of the counselor to alert a family to the death of an inmate. However, the communication suggests that the prison had, in the past, contacted the Rowe family.

Thursday, as Dominique was on her way to collect her brother's things from the prison, she told First Coast News she does not understand how they could not get ahold of her since she had been in contact with his counselor.

"I spoke with [the counselor] 2-3 times a week," Dominique said.

Additionally, when Rowe was hospitalized, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office had been notified and came to Rowe's mother's house to tell the family of what had happened to him. Dominique wonders why they could not reach out to her family in the same way.

First Coast News has reached out to the counselor and the Florida Department of Corrections, but has not heard back regarding any further questions.

Rowe was serving a 50-year prison sentence for a second-degree murder charge from back in 2009. According to the St. Augustine Record, Rowe was involved in a robbery where he threatened a man with his gun, and pulled the trigger as if he was going to shoot him, though the gun's safety was on and it did not fire. However, his robbery accomplice shot the victim in the chest and killed him. Rowe was convicted as an accomplice.