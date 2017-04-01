WTSP
John Morgan marks 61st in Speedo

WTSP 8:12 AM. EDT April 01, 2017

Everyone celebrates their birthday their own way. Well-known lawyer John Morgan marked his with a billboard while posing nearly in his birthday suit.

The Florida attorney known for his tagline "For the People," tweeted a billboard of himself in a small bathing suit.

 

