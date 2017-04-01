John Morgan marks 61st in Speedo

Everyone celebrates their birthday their own way. Well-known lawyer John Morgan marked his with a billboard while posing nearly in his birthday suit.
The Florida attorney known for his tagline "For the People," tweeted a billboard of himself in a small bathing suit.
Decided to release my newest billboard on my 61st Birthday! 🎉— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) March 31, 2017
Exercise is paying off. Plus a steady diet of avocados. 🥝😎🤙💪❤ pic.twitter.com/xNdXUUgfOY
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs