'Joker The Sequel': Tattoo model arrested again

Lawrence Sullivan, 29, is charged with possession of marijuana – a misdemeanor. Miami Dade police photo

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man dubbed the "Joker" for his tattoos that resemble the comic book character, is in trouble with the law again.

This time, 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan is charged with possession of marijuana – a misdemeanor.

This is the second time in a little more than week that he’s been arrested.

Sullivan was arrested by police last week in southwest Miami-Dade after they received reports of a man with facial tattoos and green hair pointing a gun at passing cars in the area of SW 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard.

When an officer arrived, he spotted Sullivan who fit the description, walking out of the front gates of a nearby apartment complex.

The officer questioned Sullivan while conducting a pat-down. He reportedly found a Smith & Wesson .380 in one of Sullivan’s pockets and arrested him on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

“If I was waving a gun, yeah, I will admit it. I was not waving a gun. Did I have a gun in my pocket? Yes and I want to be safe,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said his time behind bars in last week’s arrest was memorable.

“I was treated like a celebrity inside,” Sullivan said after bonding out. “I was on the psych floor cause I take medications.”

With a face full of tattoos and green hair, Sullivan touted his good side.

“Ask the police officers that arrested me how polite I was, did not curse them. They treated me real respectful. They are really good cops,” said Sullivan.

After bonding out last week, Sullivan said he just wanted to go home and relax before his next court date.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.