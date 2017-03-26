Judge might dismiss Pulse lawsuit againts gunman's wife, employer

The owner of Pulse, where 49 people were slain nearly six months ago, will not sell the gay nightclub to the city of Orlando. WTSP photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A judge says a lawsuit brought by victims of the Orlando nightclub massacre against the gunman's employer and wife may be tossed out of federal court.



U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra last week issued an order raising questions about whether federal court was the proper jurisdiction for the lawsuit.



The judge gave the plaintiffs 10 days to file a revised lawsuit or he said he would dismiss the complaint.



Attorneys for the Pulse victims didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Sunday.



Almost five dozen victims and families of the deceased filed the lawsuit against security firm G4S and the wife of Omar Mateen, claiming they could have stopped him before the attack last June.



Forty-nine people died in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

