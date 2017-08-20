Kissimmee police name person of interest after shooting deaths of 2 officers

Maribel Gonzales King (Photo: Kissimmee Police Department)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A woman is considered a person of interest following the shooting deaths of two police officers in central Florida.

Maribel Gonzales King is sought by police and is not considered a suspect, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. Police would like to speak with her as she is known to frequent the area where two officers were shot Friday, Aug. 18.

Officer Matthew Baxter was "checking out" three people, including 45-year-old Everett Miller, when the officer got into a scuffle with him. Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell says Sam Howard, Baxter's sergeant, responded as backup, the Associated Press reports.

The officers didn't have an opportunity to return fire when shot.

Officer Sam Howard, a 10-year veteran of the force, and Officer Matthew Baxter, a three-year veteran.

Miller was charged with first-degree murder in Baxter's death. Howard was severely injured and died Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts is asked to call police at 407-846-3333.

