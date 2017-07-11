Largo teen dies after cliff diving into inactive rock quarry

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- The Marion County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of a Largo teen who died after cliff diving off an abandoned lime rock quarry.

17-year-old Trey Austin Dagwan Cardoza was found unresponsive Monday afternoon at the abandoned quarry located in the 6400th block of NW Gainesville Rd. in Ocala. He died from his injuries at the Ocala Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still investigating his cause of death further.

13 people, 12 adults and one minor, had been arrested a few hours prior to the incident for trespassing on private property in the same area Cardoza was found unresponsive. Three minors and were arrested on June 25 for trespassing at the same location. They had told deputies that they were there to take pictures while they were swimming in the quarry.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, this is not the first incident where a person has died near the location after attempting to cliff dive. An 18-year-old Tampa resident drowned at a quarry nearby on May 27, 2017.

Both men decided to try cliff diving at the quarry after seeing videos of others doing the same on social media, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Marion County says that it will be on high-alert and will be monitoring the area heavily to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Some statistics on quarry lakes from Geology.com:

• A quarry lake is a type of mine that has been abandoned and has filled with rain and sometimes ground water.

• In a typical year, 20-30 people die in quarry accidents in the U.S.

• Drowning is the number one cause of death in abandoned mines because of hidden dangers which include:

o The water is very deep and cold

o There are often submerged machinery and car wrecks

o Underwater ledges and recesses

o Hidden currents and tunnel

o Submerged plants (entanglement)

o Submerged wire

o Industrial waste

o Sharp rocks

o Pollution, garbage, dead animals and excrement, and dangerous algae.

