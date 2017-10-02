WTSP
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has ties to central Florida

Police have released the identity of the gunman In the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 10:12 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Property records show the 64-year-old man identified as the Las Vegas mass shooter lived in central Florida as recently as 2015, reports WKMG-TV 6.

Stephen Paddock lived in Viera, Florida, from 2013-15, according to records.

Paddock has family in the Orlando area, including his brother and niece. Niece Nicole Paddock made a statement to police and told News 6 she's "shocked and disturbed" by what happened.

"We are completely dumbfounded," said Eric Paddock, the brother of Stephen Paddock, to the Orlando Sentinel. "We can't understand what happened."

The shooting now is considered the deadliest shooting in U.S. history with at least 50 people killed. Forty-nine people were killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

