Law enforcement community surprises daughter of slain Kissimmee officer for her birthday

KISSIMMEE -- The law enforcement community, friends, and family surprised the daughter of a slain officer on her birthday at her work.

Sgt. "Sam" Howard was shot and killed Saturday evening after responding to a suspicious person. Another police officer, Matthew Baxter, was also killed.

His daughter Unique was given a law enforcement memorial coin, a thin blue line bracelet, and a birthday cake. The video was posted on the Osceola County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the celebration. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Kissimmee Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department, and Orange County Sheriff's Office all attended the surprise party.

A sheriff's deputy spoke during the event explaining to Unique, ""From now and forever, you don't stand alone, you don't suffer alone, you're never alone because all of these people are here for you and here to protect you."

