License-free fishing extended to utility workers

Utility crews from across the region and country prepare to head out for the day Thursday, Sept. 14, to restore power to the Tampa Bay region. (Photo: Tony Black, KREM)

Florida has extended its offer of license-free freshwater and saltwater fishing to the state's utility workers as a thank you for their efforts after Hurricane Irma.

The offer is good through June 30.

Workers are also eligible for free day passes to state parks.

On Thursday, the state said first responders and law-enforcement officers could fish license-free through June 30.

“Florida’s utility workers have worked around the clock to turn the lights back on in communities throughout our state and we are thankful for their relentless commitment and hard work," Gov. Rick Scott said. "Since Hurricane Irma, utility workers have restored power to more than 6.7 million homes and businesses, helping Floridians get back on their feet and recover from this devastating storm. I am proud today to offer this license-free fishing opportunity to our utility workers as a thank you for their great work and commitment to getting Florida’s power back on.”

