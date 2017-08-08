Lobster divers find human skull in Keys

The skull was found under the Card Sound Bridge that connects mainland Florida with the Florida Keys.

NORTH KEY LARGO, Fla. -- A couple of divers hunting lobsters in Florida made a gruesome discovery when they found human bones over the weekend, CBS Miami reports.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a man and woman were diving for lobster under the Card Sound Bridge that connects mainland Florida with the Florida Keys when they spotted a skull and several other bones.

The divers flagged down a Fish and Wildlife officer who was patrolling the area, and the officer called homicide detectives at the sheriff's office.

The couple told Deputy David Minor they traveled to the Florida Keys from Naples for the day, CBS Miami reports.

The sheriff's office said detectives so far don't know who the bones belonged to, how long they were there or what may have caused the person's death.

The bones have been turned over to the medical examiner.

Authorities are asking the public to help with the investigation and call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys, CBS Miami reports.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.