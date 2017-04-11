Looking for a job? Disney is looking to hire thousands of workers

Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) (Photo: Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Are you looking for a job?

The Walt Disney World Resort may have you covered. Disney World in Orlando is holding a massive springtime hiring event.

The company had a thousand jobs up for grabs. Jobs include everything from bus drivers to sales agents.

The benefits package for Disney World employees includes affordable health insurance, including dental and vision, vacation and sick leave, retirement plans, costumes provided, annual pay increases, and employee stock purchase program. Check out the website for more information.

To apply for a job, click here.

